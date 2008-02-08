Microsoft updates four critical Windows flaws

Microsoft is to unleash a bumper set of patches for its monthly update next Tuesday. There are twelve Microsoft Security Bulletins - seven rated 'critical' and five rated as 'important.'

The corporation also plans to release seven high-priority, non-security updates through Windows Update as well as two high-priority, non-security updates through Microsoft Update.

Remote attack patches

Among the releases there are four 'critical' remote code execution patches that affect the Windows core, one that affects Internet Explorer and another that targets Office and Visual Basic. A further three critical flaws affect Office.

As for those rated 'important', all but one of the five impact upon Windows, including one concerning the elevation of access privileges and several others reducing the potential for denial of service attacks.

The announcement was made on the Microsoft Security Response Center blog by security response communications manager Bill Sisk. As the information is an advance notice of the updates, it is subject to change.

