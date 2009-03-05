Microsoft releases Vista SP2 to public

Microsoft has announced the public release of Windows Vista SP2 for anyone who wants to test the latest update before it arrives on Windows Updater.

In a low-key blog post, Brandon LeBlanc announced the arrival of Windows Vista and Windows Server 2008 Service Pack 2 to the public.

"Last week we announced the Release Candidate (RC) for Windows Vista and Windows Server 2008 Service Pack 2. We initially made it available for TechNet and MSDN subscribers," blogged LeBlanc

"Today, we're making it available to anyone interested in testing SP2 for Windows Vista and Windows Server 2008 prior to final release.

Windows Update Experience Kit

"You can download the Windows Vista and Windows Server 2008 Service Pack 2 RC from our Customer Preview Program site or install through Windows Update using our Windows Update Experience Kit," he adds.

"If you have the SP2 for Windows Vista and Windows Server 2008 Beta installed, you will need to uninstall that first before installing the RC."

The lack of fanfare around SP2 is testament to Microsoft's move away from major upgrades in Service Packs – instead preferring to roll out incremental fixes through Windows Update.

Service Pack 2 brings a host of updates and fixes, most of which have been available as standalone downloads already.