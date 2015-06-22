Microsoft creates confusion over free Windows 10 for insiders

Late last week, Microsoft's Gabriel Aul detailed how any users would be able to get Windows 10 for free without having to jump through too many hoops.

Many saw it as the ultimate Microsoft giveaway as it required users to enrol on the Windows Insider programme in order to qualify for the freebie.

However, over the weekend Microsoft seems to have changed its mind after Aul Tweeted that only users running Genuine Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 can upgrade to Windows 10 as part of the free upgrade offer.

Just remember to save your product key if you ever choose to do a fresh install rather than an upgrade.

It is unlikely that Microsoft will penalise users of the current Windows 10 builds given that they are already activated and should receive future updates without any hiccups.

The apparent U-turn seems to be directed at entities looking either to make a quick buck out of free Windows 10 or companies looking to upgrade to Windows 10 for free.

The latest build to have been leaked is 10147 while the one that's currently available to everyone is 10130.