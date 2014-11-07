LG G3's Android Lollipop update approaches with leaked screens

Last we heard (at least officially) the LG G3 was scheduled to get its Android 5.0 Lollipop upgrade between late November and early December.

And it looks like that schedule will hold, judging by the screenshots just leaked by Poland's Life's Good Blog.

The shots show off Lollipop's refreshed aesthetic, plus the new notifications, status bar icons and more.

The site's translated report also says Lollipop makes the G3 a tad faster, as it's meant to.

Rapid rollout

Android 5.0 is rapidly rolling out to a variety of devices, and any hiccups - like the battery-draining bug that popped up yesterday on the Nexus 5 - are quickly being ironed out.

The update brings a whole slew of improvements, from a revamped UI to various tweaks meant to improve devices' speed and battery life.

Expect to see Lollipop hit the LG G3 in a matter of weeks, if that late November-early December projection holds true.

Via Phone Arena