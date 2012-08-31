First Xbox Live games for Windows 8 announced

A roll call of 40 Xbox Live games coming to Windows 8 has been unveiled, including some new, some classics and the now-obligatory Angry Birds.

This is the first wave of games heading to the new OS and as such they'll be available on all Windows 8 PCs, laptops and tablets from October 26; more games will be announced in due course.

Of the list of 40, some 29 come by way of Microsoft Studios; the rest come from outside studios including Rovio, Gameloft and Glu Mobile.

Exclusives

Some of the games (although it's not yet clear which) will be exclusive to Windows 8, while others are already big hitters in the mobile arena (Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja, Cut the Rope…).

The list in full:

4 Elements II Special Edition

A World of Keflings

Adera: Episode 1

Adera: Episode 2

Adera: Episode 3

Angry Birds

Angry Birds Space

Big Buck Hunter Pro

BlazBlue Calamity Trigger

Collateral Damage

Crash Course GO

Dragon's Lair

Field & Stream Fishing

Fruit Ninja

Gravity Guy

Gunstringer: Dead Man Running

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

IloMilo

iStunt 2

Jetpack Joyride

Kinectimals Unleashed

Microsoft Mahjong

Microsoft Minesweeper

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Monster Island

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX

Pinball FX 2

Reckless Racing Ultimate

Rocket Riot 3D

Shark Dash

Shuffle Party

Skulls of the Shogun

Taptiles

Team Crossword

The Harvest HD

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Wordament

Zombies!!!

From Major Nelson via The Verge