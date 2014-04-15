Microsoft Office 365 Personal launches

Microsoft has made Office 365 available for $69.99 per year (about £41, AU$74), the company said in a blog post. The offering, Office 365 Personal, will also be available for $6.99 per month (about £4, AU$7).

The Office 365 Personal subscription allows for one PC, Mac, or tablet, to be connected to the service. Users will receive 27GB of storage and 60 minutes of monthly worldwide Skype calling time.

Read more: Polaris Office

For families looking to connect multiple devices to the same subscription, Microsoft Office 365 Home enables up to five devices to be connected to one subscription for $99.99 per year (about £59, AU$106) or $9.99 per month (about £5, AU$10).

"By offering Office 365 Personal, in addition to Office 365 Home, we are better positioned to deliver the right Office to a broader range of households - whether it's an individual or a family of five," Microsoft said in its statement.

Recent activity

Microsoft recently made its online versions of Word, PowerPoint, Excel and OneNote available as Chrome Apps that can be launched from the browser's desktop-based App Launcher.

The Redmond-based company also launched Office for iPad last month. According to TechRadar's hands on review of the application, the Office 365 features available on the iPad, "make sense, [and are] implemented in ways that work beautifully on the iPad."

Microsoft previewed Office 365 Personal in March.