Download of the day: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes helps you eradicate worms, trojans, spyware and more with some mercilessly high powered malware crushing tools.

Why you need it

When it comes to removing malware and other nasties from your computer, solutions don't get much better – or simpler – than Malwarebytes. Simply install, set up a scan and watch as it snares spyware, adware, worms, trojans and other nuisances that its security rivals often miss.

The latest version (2.0) packs a powerful rootkit detector, and important addition which can find malicious software that cloaks its own residence on your computer. Malwarebytes 2.0 also features a new user interface and simpler layout, moving many options and utilities to the Settings tab while moving common and useful options front and centre.

The premium version of the software contains even more malware-zapping tools and utilities, including malicious website blocking, real-time protection and Chameleon mode, which prevents unwanted programs from shutting down Malwarebytes before it can shut them down. But even if you stick with the free version, you can rest assured that you're getting one of the best malware smashers available today.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free, premium (£17.95 p/a), Android

Free, premium (£17.95 p/a), Android Destroy malware: Scans for malware and other harmful files on your computer that antivirus programs can miss

Scans for malware and other harmful files on your computer that antivirus programs can miss Anti-rootkit: New feature to detect rootkits and remove them

New feature to detect rootkits and remove them Premium features: Much more in the premium version, including malicious website blocking, real-time protection, Chameleon mode, scan scheduling and more

