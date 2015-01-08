Download of the day: Easy YouTube Video Downloader

Simple to use and quick to install, Easy YouTube Video Downloader enables you to grab your favourite videos from YouTube.

Why you need it

We all have our favourite online videos, but downloading them to our devices or viewing them offline can be a complicated process. Thankfully there's a quick and simple way to download YouTube videos to your computer: the suitably-named Easy YouTube Video Downloader extension for Firefox.

After installing the extension, you'll see a new bar directly below the YouTube video. This presents you with a few simple options for downloading the video in question: choose quality (Normal, 720p or 1080p) and format (FLV, 3GP, MP4 or just the MP3 audio) and you're good to go.

So that means whether you want to watch a video on a long journey or strip out the audio in order to listen to it as a podcast, you're able to do so with this little Firefox extension.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac, Linux

PC, Mac, Linux Versions: Free

Free Download: Easy YouTube Video Downloader lets you grab any video featured on the world's most popular video site, and you can download audio, too

Easy YouTube Video Downloader lets you grab any video featured on the world's most popular video site, and you can download audio, too Convert: Download the file in a number of different formats and qualities

