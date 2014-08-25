SDN market to increase 733% by 2018: IDC

The software-defined networking (SDN) market will increase 733% from $960 million (about £578 million, $1.03 billion) to more than $8 billion (about £4.82 billion, AU$8.60 billion) by 2018, according to a report from IDC.

The use cases driving SDN spend include web scaling for cloud providers, cloud deployments, network programming and security applications. IDC defines SDN as “an innovative architectural model that is capable of delivering automated provisioning, network virtualization, and network programmability to datacenter and enterprise networks.”

The SDN market is being driven by mainstream adoption of cloud applications and servers, and an increased demand for the network flexibility to support the technologies that enable mobility, Big Data and Internet of Things applications, the report says.

SDN in the news

Although IDC is bullish on SDN, a survey conducted by eWeek earlier this year revealed only about 30% of companies had deployed, or were planning to deploy, SDN.

To throw additional cold water on SDN’s potential, IBM is reportedly looking to sell its SDN product line for as much as $1 billion (£607 million, AU$1.14 billion).