SAP updates Business One for HANA

SAP has released a new version of its Business One application for the HANA platform.

Business One 9.0 packs several new features that take advantage of in-memory technology for analysis of structured and unstructured data in minutes rather than days.

The application is designed for small and medium sized businesses running SAP's HANA system, which is available both as a cloud or on premises offering.

Part of the process

The application allows users to manage data, control internal and external processes, and gain improved insight into business processes.

"We are absolutely committed to the long-term success of SAP Business One, consistently responding to our partners and customers to build on and extend the product," said Rinse Tamsma, global VP of Business One Sales at SAP.

SAP will be showcasing Business One at this year's CeBIT conference in Hanover, Germany. The company will demonstrate production module enhancements, multi-branch enablement and improved management of fixed assets.

Business One 9.0 is available now.