Rovio announces Amazing Alex as Angry Birds follow-up

Rovio could probably keep launching Angry Birds updates forever and live handsomely off the proceeds.

However, determined not to rely on the golden goose (pig) to keep laying (stealing) the eggs, the company has announced a successor.

The new title is called Amazing Alex, will launch in two-months time and will be based upon the Casey's Contraption game, recently acquired by the Finnish developer.

Casey's Contraption, which you can see in the video below, is another physics-based game for iOS. Think Cut the Rope, but designed by Kevin McCallister from the Home Alone movies.

According to Rovio CEO Mikael Hed, Alex is a 'curious young boy who likes to build things,' but little more is known.

The pressure is on

Hed told the Yle website that Rovio definitely feels the weight of expectation after Angry Birds' unprecedented success.

"The quality pressure is high. We want to maintain the high standard Angry Birds fans have come to enjoy," he added.

Angry Birds recently racked-up it's one billionth download.

Via: CVG