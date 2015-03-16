Office 2016 gets modern overhaul in new preview shots

Microsoft has got the decorators in to add a much needed splash of paint to the desktop version of Office 2016.

First reported by Microsoft News, leaked shots of the next version of the Office 2016 Technical Preview show that users can now apply a "colourful" theme to the desktop apps to bring the UI in line with the touch version of the Office suite.

Build 16.0.3823.1005 will bring with it a bluer Word, a greener Excel, and a more orange PowerPoint, and any users that don't like the "colourful" theme can easily change it back to "white" by navigating to File > Account > Office Theme and following the instructions.

How to download it

This program now offers pan and zoom while loading large charts, higher DPI support for 250% and 300%, an update backstage UI and a few other small tweaks.

Microsoft opened up the Office 2016 preview to the public early last month and when it arrives in full later on this year it will form a key cog of Windows 10 and details on how to sign up can be found at Microsoft's Connect site.