Lovefilm for iOS gets AirPlay and IMDb integration

Lovefilm users can now beam their favourite movies and TV shows from their iOS device, to the Apple TV set-top box thanks to a new update.

The new version of the app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch also includes IMDb integration, allowing film fans to search cast and crew information, as well as look up trivia, mistakes and famous quotes.

Users will also be able to manage their Watchlist using the app and also browse the Lovefilm catalogue while offline.

Finally, the update offers new collections and genre categories and promises faster search functionality.

Fighting back

The update mirrors one offered by Amazon to its US-based Prime Instant Video customers earlier this year.

It should also strengthen Lovefilm's attempts to stave off the threat of the ever-improving Netflix service.

Via Engadget