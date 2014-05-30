iOS 8 banners deck the halls of WWDC 2014

"Houston, iOS 8 has (almost) landed."

With WWDC kicking off Monday, the signs - literally - are there that we're in for the new version of iOS' reveal.

Peer into San Francisco's Moscone West today and a banner emblazoned with "8" will wink back at you. Just as "7" graced the Moscone's halls before WWDC 2013's iOS 7 reveal, Apple seems to be not so subtly hinting at what we're in for come next week.

The wave background is also reminiscent of banners that teased iOS 6 and OS X 10.9 in years past.

'Yosemite' and 'El Capitan' are rumored names for the next version of OS X (credit: The Verge)

Update: Oh, don't mind the above. It's just a photo of what appears to the El Capitan rock face in Yosemite National Park with an "X" gashed across it also going up at Moscone. "Yosemite" has been rumored as a name for the next version of the Mac OS X, OS X 10.10, and Apple has reportedly trademarked "El Cap."

Join us Monday at 10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. GMT/1 a.m. Tuesday AEST for WWDC 2014's opening keynote where we expect a formal introduction to iOS 8 and a number of other announcements. We'll be liveblogging the whole thing, so grab a coffee/beer and partake in the fun!