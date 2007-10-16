Dear pirates, can we have our domain back?

Music biz anti-piracy outfit IFPI is taking court action over the theft of one of its domain names by software pirates.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) stupidly let its IFPI.com domain lapse. It was snatched by a cybersquatter who then passed it on to The Pirate Bay - a bit torrent tracker that lists thousands of pirated movies, TV shows, audio CDs and software titles.

IFPI told Wired that it had already taken legal action by complaining to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The IFPI.com website is now home to the International Federation of Pirates' Interests.