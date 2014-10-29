Google Drive, Docs, Wallet, and Play Games get Material Design makeovers

Retailers may be shunning Google Wallet along with Apple Pay, but Google certainly isn't.

And as the official release of Android 5.0 Lollipop approaches with the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 right around the corner, Google is updating more and more of its apps with the Material Design look.

The Google Wallet app for Android has been updated along with several other Google apps with a Material Design makeover, not to mention some new features.

For Google Wallet, that means the pretty cool ability for the app to tell you when your balance is low and even add money automatically with recurring bank transfers, according to a Google Commerce blog post.

Lollipop paint job

Other Google apps to get the Material Design treatment today include Google Drive, Google Play Games and Google Docs.

The new UI style has bold colors and clean lines, with updated icons and various other tweaks.

It's a staple of the upcoming Android Lollipop update, and we're going to be seeing a lot more of it very soon.