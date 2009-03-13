Firefox 3.1 Beta 3 arrives from Mozilla

The third beta version of Firefox 3.1 has been released by Mozilla, incorporating the latest changes to the next iteration of the popular browser.

The 'public preview release', which is still a test version, includes several new features and adds in a few performance tweaks.

With Safari 4 arriving in public beta, and Internet Explorer 8 about to hit the scene, focus on Firefox has increased, and Firefox 3.1 Beta 3 will be eagerly poured over by the community.

Improvements

The improvements that Mozilla lists for the latest browser are:

Improved new Private Browsing Mode, including the ability to "Forget This Site" from the History sidebar.

Improved performance and stability with the new TraceMonkey JavaScript engine.

Improvements to web worker thread support.

New native JSON support.

Improvements to the Gecko layout engine, including speculative parsing for faster content rendering.

Support for new web technologies such as the and elements, the W3C Geolocation API, JavaScript query selectors, CSS 2.1 and 3 properties, SVG transforms and offline applications.

The download is available from http://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all-beta.html, and more details can be found on the Mozilla Development Center.