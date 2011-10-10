Facebook acquires Friend.ly

Facebook has continued its recent spate of acquisitions by snapping up social question and answer service Friend.ly.

Friend.ly, which has existed as a third-party Facebook app for the last two years, encourages users to make new connections by answering questions relevant to them.

Both companies have now acknowledged that the sale went through last week, although there's been no official announcement on how much the acquisition cost Facebook.

Compelling way to connect

The social networking giant said in a statement it had been long-term admirers of its new partner.

"We're excited to announce that we recently acquired friend.ly, a Silicon Valley startup that created a really compelling way for people to express themselves and meet others through answering question, said the statement.

"We've admired the team's efforts for some time now, and we're looking forward to having Ed [Friend.ly CEO Ed Baker] and his colleagues make a big impact on the way millions of people connect and engage with each other on Facebook."

In a blog post, Friend.ly seems over the moon with its new masters. It says it will continue as a stand-alone application, but will be working with Facebook on upcoming projects.