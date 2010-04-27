11 things to know about the next-gen Spotify

Until today Spotify was just a music-streaming service, albeit a very good one.

But this morning's announcement of an enhanced player (Spotify calls it "an evolution") should really start to take the fight to iTunes.

10. Your offline playlists can now be online

Providing your iTunes tracks match tracks within Spotify, your iTunes playlists can be shared online with friends. If it uses music which isn't in the Spotify catalogue, then you won't be able to play it.

11. It's a bit clunky

Time will tell, but it's still beta software (it's only gone from version 0.3 to 0.4) and the new features are a bit unintuitive - MP3 integration doesn't work as well as we'd like. Download it now and tell us what you think.