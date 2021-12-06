Snap up this Ninja air fryer for the same price as on Black Friday

The best air fryers offer a healthier alternative to deep-frying foods while ensuring a crisp, crunchy exterior. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 22% off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, reducing it to £179.99 from £229.99 . This is the lowest price we've seen for this dual-zone air fryer that lets you cook two different foods at once, and matches the savings we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday a few days ago when it dropped to the same price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Ninja air fryer deal in the UK

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK: £229.99 Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK: £229.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - Amazon has knocked 22% off the cost of this air fryer, which can also roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. This is the same price we saw for this air fryer on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, proving there are still some discounts to be had even though the biggest sales days of the year are behind us. However, this deal is only available today, so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK was only released a couple of months ago and builds on the previous version, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer AF300UK , with a larger 9.5-litre capacity. Ninja says this is enough for eight portions, whereas the first iteration could only cook enough for six people.

During testing, we found the air fryer excelled at creating crisp fries and chicken wings that boasted a crunchy skin, while the meat remained succulent and juicy. We were particularly impressed with the Sync feature that ensured we could cook two different foods in the air fryer, each at a different temperature and with a different cooking duration, yet they’d be ready at the same time.

