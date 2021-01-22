Smarty's 30GB for £10 a month SIM only deal is one of the best around right now

There are a lot of SIM only deals out there right now, but if you're on a budget and also need a fair bit of data, an offer from the brand Smarty could be your best bet.

Smarty has a deal that will secure you 30GB of data while only charging £10 a month. While that's unlikely to be enough for the all-day streamers or anyone without Wi-Fi, it should hold over the vast majority of people with ease.

As well as the cost and data benefits, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time you want - especially great news if you see an even cheaper deal pop up down the line.

If you know you're mostly using your data for social media, Voxi could have a better offer for you. It supplies 12GB of data for £10 a month, but also gives unlimited usage of social media.

Smarty Mobile's cheap SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This SIM plan from Smarty has a lot going for it. It's cheap at just £10 a month, comes with an impressive 30GB data cap and it operates on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time you like. With all of those factors combined, there aren't many cheap SIM plans competing with this.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 30GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up over the Black Friday and Christmas period.