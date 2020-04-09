Smarty's 100GB data SIM only deal continues to dominate at just £15/pm

Smarty Mobile is a brand with a lot to offer with its SIM only deals. Complete flexibility, affordable pricing and right now, double the data on an already very impressive SIM plan.

Of all of those factors, the double data will be the most interesting to many. Smarty took its popular 50GB of data plan and doubled the value. That now means you can get 100GB of data for just £15 a month - one of the best value SIMs we've seen in a long time.

On top of that, all of Smarty's plans operate on one-month rolling contracts meaning you can leave at any time, making this the ideal stop-over SIM. Of course, this isn't the only big data SIM out there.

Both a 100GB of data SIM from EE and an unlimited data powerhouse from Three give this offer some strong competition. But the low pricing and flexibility here will be ideal for many.

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This is looking like both Smarty's best plan and one of the best SIM only deals we've ever seen, rivalling Three and its impressive unlimited data plans. For just £15 a month, you're getting a massive 100GB of data, plenty to get you through most tasks. And, you're on a 1-month rolling contract so you can leave at any time.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

Move past Smarty and the obvious other contender is Three. Right now, Three Mobile is offering an unlimited data plan for the price of just £18 a month.

Too expensive? Three also has a 8GB for £8 deal which may tempt you in. And if you're liking the sound of what Smarty has to offer, it has a range of other SIM only deals to choose from, all with that 1-month flexibility.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.