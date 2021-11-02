Smarty has kick-started its Black Friday sale with a 100GB SIM plan for just £15/pm

Black Friday isn't set to kick in until the end of this month, and yet, we're already seeing a few sales go live here and there. If you're in the market for a new SIM plan, the first sale for you is now here.

Smarty (which runs on the Three network) has launched two new Black Friday SIM only deals. The cheaper of the two costs £15 a month and is offering double the data it usually does. That means a massive 100GB of data right now.

Alternatively, Smarty is also throwing in a discount on its unlimited data SIM. This will now cost you £17 a month - £3 a month less than its original price and one of the cheapest unlimited data SIMs around.

On both of these SIM only deals, you will only be tied into a 1-month rolling contract. That means you are able to leave at any time that suits you. While these are great prices, it is worth noting that there is still plenty of time in November for other Black Friday prices to appear, and these prices could easily be toppled by other networks.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

SIM only deals: Smarty's flexible bargains

Image Smarty SIM plan | 1 month rolling | 50 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £15 a month

The first of Smarty's Black Friday SIM plans, here you're getting double the data on its £15 a month package. That means a huge 100GB of data which is more than plenty for the average person. Plus, because this is a 1-month rolling SIM plan, you can leave whenever you like without getting tied up in a contract! View Deal

Image Smarty SIM plan | 1 month rolling | unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £17 a month

Smarty's other early Black Friday SIM is better suited to those who know they'll power through data. You can currently pay just £17 a month for its unlimited data plan. However, it is worth noting that while this is an affordable price, it isn't the cheapest its ever been. You can also go cheaper with Three's 5G unlimited SIM for £16 a month. View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone, meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet, or even the console you picked up recently.