Sky's iPhone 12 Pro Max deals start at just £43 a month - the lowest price in the UK

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals stand out as Apple's priciest handset so tracking down an affordable price is crucial. Right now, the lowest price around comes from the retailer Sky Mobile.

If you go with Sky, you can get the iPhone 12 Pro Max right down to just £43 a month - far less than the average tariff. However, to get the price as low as that, you have to cap yourself at 2GB of data.

If that is far too low for you, upgrading to 8GB will only cost £47 a month instead - still one of the lowest prices around. Sky allows you to keep upgrading your data even further for small boosts in price.

The main reason these contracts are so affordable is that they use Sky's Swap24 scheme. This is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as your phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months, helping pay off any remaining bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years' time.

Sky's best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals:

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey calls to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. And, know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as your phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years' time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 12 Pro Max and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

What's the iPhone 12 Pro Max like?

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a huge evolution for Apple. Not only does this offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide, and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

The Ceramic Shield makes this tougher and keeps the phone looking great. But all these advances mean a price that's seriously high-end too. So it's important you find the best deal if you want to save a bit for a MagSafe case and MagSafe charger too.



