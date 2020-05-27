Silent Hill finally gets a long-awaited revival – but it’s not what you think

Silent Hill fans may be clamoring for a new horror game, but they’ll have to wait a little longer as Konami continues to sit pretty on its beloved franchise.

If you’re desperate for any sort of content from the Japanese developer’s famously fog-filled series, though, Dead by Deadlight is receiving a DLC pack that contains Silent Hill’s disturbing Pyramid Head, Cheryl Mason (Heather from Silent Hill 3) and the Midwich Elementary School map. It’s not a new Silent Hill game, of course, but it’s something, right?

Behaviour Interactive, developer of Dead by Deadlight, made the announcement over on the game’s website and also dropped a brand-new trailer, which gives us a good look at the new DLC.

Hide and seek

If you haven’t played Dead by Daylight before, the game revolves around asymmetrical multiplayer, where one player takes control of a killer and the other four players do their best to elude their pursuer. The game has had a number of high-profile collaborations, including with Netflix’s Stranger Things and popular horror films such as Saw and Nightmare on Elm Street.

The Silent Hill DLC will be available on June 16 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you’re really eager to test it out, you can access the Dead by Daylight public test build on Steam to give it a spin.

Dead by Daylight is also available on iOS and Android devices, but it’s unclear whether the Silent Hill DLC will make its way to mobile platforms.

