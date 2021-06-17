Shopify plans to offer Shop Pay to any merchant on Facebook or Google

Shopify is extending the reach of its Shop Pay one-click checkout service by allowing any US merchant selling on Facebook or Google to use it.

In a first for the company, business owners will be able to make use of the e-commerce platform, even if they’re not currently using Shopify software, with Facebook and Instagram users getting the tool later this summer and Google sellers by the latter part of 2021.

First launched in 2017, Shop Pay was designed to offer a simpler checkout solution that required less form-filling for customers during e-commerce transactions.

Consumers making a purchase using Shop Pay have fewer fields to complete, while the service also remembers and encrypts the information being submitted by the customer.

Shop Pay has also since been supplemented with an option allowing customers to pay for purchases via installments in a partnership struck with Affirm.

Shop Pay

“Since launching, Shop Pay has set the standard for checkout experiences, facilitating more than $24 billion in orders,” said Carl Rivera, VP of Shop products. “According to studies, cart abandonment averages 70%, with nearly 20% occurring because of a complicated checkout process. Shop Pay makes that process fast and simple, and the expansion to all merchants selling on Facebook and Google is a mission-critical step in bringing a best-in-class checkout to every consumer, every merchant, every platform, and every device.”

Users new to the Shop Pay features will find that they can enjoy speedier and more secure payments, which Shopify claims is 70% faster than a typical checkout transaction. However, anyone making a subsequent move to using the full Shopify e-commerce system get to enjoy additional benefits, such as order tracking and management by making use of its shopping assistant tools.

However, Shopify also faces strong competition from the payment processing sector, with the likes of PayPal, Venmo and Apple Pay all attempting to grab marketshare alongside built-in payment mechanisms from the likes of Facebook and Google too. Shopify has also recently make a sizeable investment in burgeoning payment processing business Stripe in a further bid to bulk out its e-commerce portfolio.