Sevilla vs Betis live stream: how to watch today's La Liga restart online for free

Spanish football returns today with what promises to be a fiery La Liga derby. The league's first match after the Covid-19 shutdown, home side Sevilla will be hoping to pick up where they left off before the lockdown, while local rivals Betis will be playing for bragging rights. Don’t miss a moment of the action - follow our Sevilla vs Betis live stream guide to watch the La Liga restart online for free tonight.

Sevilla vs Betis cheat sheet Sevilla vs Real Betis signals the return of La Liga tonight, with the Seville derby set to kick-off at 10pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 9pm BST start in the UK and a 4pm ET or 1pm PT kick-off in the US - where you can watch it for FREE on Sling TV.

Sevilla are nicely placed for Champions League qualification, finding themselves a point clear of Real Sociedad and Getafe in third place, with Julen Lopetegui’s side unbeaten in the four games leading up to the break.

Betis will be looking to end the season a high, having enjoyed an unremarkable campaign thus far that sees Los Verdiblancos hovering around mid-table .

Standing eight points above the relegation places and 12 points short of the European qualification spots, a big change in form is needed for Betis to be involved in any of the meaningful battles of La Liga’s closing stages.

Read on and learn how to watch a Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream today and watch all the goals as La Liga restarts in Spain.

How to watch Sevilla vs Betis from outside your country

We'll show you how to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis in countries all over the world in our guide below - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even free, viewing options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use at home, you'll quickly discover an obstacle - geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bits of software will help you access the same trustworthy, legal live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to live stream Sevilla vs Betis: watch La Liga in the UK for FREE

Premier Sportsis the place to head to for live La Liga coverage in the UK and the network will be showing tonight's Andalusian derby match in full tonight. Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel, or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds Serie A and more to the mix). However, to celebrate the return of top-tier European football, Premier Sports is currently offering LaLiga TV to Sky customers ABSOLUTELY FREE until July 1 - and even extending the free offer its standalone Premier Player streaming platform for those with Sky. It's never been easier to get a free Sevilla vs Betis live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Seville derby as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis: live stream La Liga in the US for FREE

BeIN Sport has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish soccer until 2024, including today's match between these local rivals. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on that and via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE 7-day trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny! Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. The US Sevilla vs Real Betis kick-off time is 4pm ET / 1pm PT and anyone who can't access the streaming service they normally would at home should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Sevilla vs Betis in Canada

As with the US, BeIN Sports and the network's BeIN Sports Connect mobile app is where to head to for Canadian La Liga fans this season. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 4pm ET / 1pm PT and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch Sevilla vs Betis and all this weekend's La Liga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Aussie football fan will need to set their alarms for this clash between Sevilla vs Real Betis with kick-off at 6am AEST on Friday morning.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis online: live stream La Liga in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to watch the return of La Liga. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's an 8am NZST kick-off on Friday morning for those looking to tune in from New Zealand.