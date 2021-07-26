Seize this Eufy robot vacuum for its (almost) lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums will pootle around your home collecting fine dust and debris from your floors, while you put your feet up and deserve a well-earned rest. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 30% off the price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just £159.99 from £229.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum – it dropped to £152.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Today’s best Eufy robot vacuum deal in the UK

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £70 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which can automatically increase the suction power when moving to carpet from hard floors. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum but it’s still a good deal and we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap it up now. View Deal

With more powerful suction than its smaller brother, the Eufy RoboVac 11 , the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is an affordable but efficient robot vacuum. It has the same Boost IQ feature, which will automatically increase the suction when it moves from hard floor to carpets, and a 600ml dust canister.

Drop detection means it won’t plunge to the bottom of a flight of stairs, while built-in Wi-Fi ensures you can use an app to start and stop the robot vacuum cleaning, as well as create a schedule. It’s also got Alexa integration, so you can set the robot vacuum off on a clean using just your voice.

The more affordable price tag means there are some compromises. The biggest of which is the cleaning path the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 C takes around your home. It uses a random cleaning route rather than a methodical route like Eufy’s newer vacuums including the G30 Hybrid, which can mop as well as vacuum. This does mean cleaning your floors takes a little longer, however this won’t be an issue for most people as you’re still getting the bonus of not having to push the vacuum yourself.

More robot vacuum deals