Screw the PS5 and Xbox Series X - use these Prime Day deals to build your own gaming PC

Prime Day GPU deals

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GAMING OC: £300 £220 at Amazon

With 6GB GDDR6, this GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card is great for budget and mid-range gaming PC builds, where you want to play modern games without spending a fortune. It gets a good discount today as well.View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 OC: £330 £290 at Amazon

Fancy giving your gaming PC a big graphics update without breaking the bank? The RTX 2060 is an ideal choice, bringing ray tracing and other cutting edge graphics effects, along with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which makes this an excellent upgrade for budget-conscious gamers.View Deal

Prime Day RAM deals

Crucial Ballistix RGB 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz: £75 £60 at Amazon

This speedy set of desktop RAM gives you two sticks of 8GB (for 16GB total). It has a heatspreader to keep it cool, and RGB lighting for people looking to build eye-catching rigs.View Deal

Crucial CT8G4DFS8266 8GB DDR4 2666 MHz: £35 £23.39 at Amazon

This RAM is simple and with a decent speed, but crucially at just £23.39 for 8GB, it's also incredibly cheap. This makes it a great choice for upgrading your PC with more RAM.View Deal

Prime Day storage deals

Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 1TB: $199 $159 at Newegg with code 2FTSTECH269

This PCie 4.0 SSD from Rocket is both fast and affordable on Prime Day, thanks to this massive Newegg price cut. You're going to be able to get next-generation storage speed, along with excellent reliability. And with code 2FTSTECH269, you can save $40. View Deal

Western Digital WD Black 6TB HDD: $249 $160 at Amazon

Western Digital's WD Black hard drives have always been our go-to when it comes to large-capacity gaming PC storage. The speed is fast enough, and you get a good amount of storage for the money. Especially when you can save a whopping $89 on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB: $379 $279 at Amazon

If you have a gaming PC and just want to store every game you can imagine on it, the BarraCuda Pro might be the hard drive for you. At 7,200 RPM its fast (for a hard drive), and with 10TB of storage for $279, you can store hundreds of games. View Deal

Western Digital WD Red 10TB NAS: $331 $283 at Amazon

When you're running a NAS, picking a hard drive is much about reliability as it is about raw space. Western Digital's Red drives are purpose built for this, and you'll be able to constantly transfer data to and from this drive without worrying about losing data. View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: £240 £140 at Amazon

Get one of the fastest SSDs in the world for an incredible price. With Read/Write speeds of up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s respectively, installing Windows 10, and any apps or games, will see them load up in a flash. 1TB is plenty of space as well.View Deal

Western Digital WDS500G2B0B WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD M.2 SATA, 500 GB: £121.57 £50.16 at Amazon

Enjoy blazing-fast speeds with this 500GB NVMe SSD from Western Digital. Currently 59% off, this drive is ideal for high-end computing applications like gaming, media playback or for use with creative software. View Deal

WD BLACK SN750 1TB High-Performance NVMe Internal Gaming SSD: £213.99 £177.95 at Amazon

With transfer speeds up to 3470MB/s, your games will load faster than ever before when running on this excellent 1TB NVMe SSD. Its sleek heatsink ensures that it'll maintain its high performance, too, but you'll have to act quick, as stock has almost run out for this desirable drive. View Deal

WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD 2.5 Inch SATA - 1 TB: £93.10 £78.99 at Amazon

Searching for a 2.5inch SATA SSD? This WD Blue 1TB drive will do the job nicely. With no moving parts, data loss is less like to occur and operation is guaranteed to be silent compared to a mechanical drive. With 1TB of storage, there's also plenty of space for all your files, games and application.

View Deal

Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Pro AX: $269 $219 at Newegg

If you're on the market for a new Z490 motherboard, Gigabyte makes some of the best. This motherboard is feature-rich and ready for the latest Intel Comet Lake processors. And, on Prime Day it's just $219 ... at Newegg.View Deal

