Scotland vs Japan live stream: how to watch Autumn International from anywhere

The frustration Scotland felt in losing to the world champions last weekend underlined their impressive evolution, and they'll be determined to end their bittersweet autumn international series on a positive note against the Brave Blossoms. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Scotland vs Japan live stream and watch this rugby match online today.

Japan's head-to-head with Scotland is a very lopsided affair, but the Brave Blossoms dealt a huge blow in their most recent encounter, knocking Gregor Townsend's men out of the 2019 World Cup.

It was a humiliation that Scotland will want to seek retribution for and all recent evidence suggests that they should. Japan have lost four in a row since that famous triumph, while Scotland now have designs on cracking world rugby's top five.

Their defeat to the Springboks was disappointing but not without merit, and to lift the gloom before it settles they'll need to display a level of mental fortitude that matches their ambitions.

With skipper Stuart Hogg on the verge of becoming the national team's outright top try scorer, and both teams favouring a brand of dynamic rugby, this should be a real feel-good occasion.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream, including ways that you can watch Scotland vs Japan for FREE.

How to watch Scotland vs Japan FREE in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has had the rights to broadcast 17 of the 20 Autumn Internationals in the UK this year, and Scotland vs Japan is one of them. It kicks off at 1pm GMT and Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time.

How to live stream Scotland vs Japan from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Scotland vs Japan

FloRugby Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Scotland vs Japan game in the US, with kick-off set for a bright and early 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Scotland vs Japan: live stream rugby in Australia

7-day FREE Stan Sport trial In Australia you can tune in to Scotland vs Japan on Stan Sport, though you'll have to stay up late, as kick-off is set for 12am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Scotland vs Japan live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Scotland vs Japan in New Zealand

Sky Sport Sky Sport is showing the Scotland vs Japan game in New Zealand, but prepare for a seriously late night, with kick-off set for 2am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you wake up in time, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Scotland vs Japan live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN Scotland vs Japan kicks off at 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday morning, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch Scotland vs Japan: live stream rugby in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Rugby fans looking to watch the Scotland vs Japan game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 3pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.