Save up to £200 with Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday SIM-free deals

Flagship phones are packed with so many amazing features these days, but with the incredible technology also comes massive price tags and it can be hard to convince yourself that it is worth spending that much. That is why the next fortnight is the perfect time to strike as companies slash prices on big phones in the lead up to Black Friday.

Carphone Warehouse - which has now begun its Black Tag event - is among the first of the mobile phone retailers to start discounting prices, with SIM-free handset deals some of the main attractions. And some of the standout smartphones of 2018 are included.

The saving that has got us most excited is the £200 reduction on the Huawei P20. £399 (down from £599) is an absolute steal, as this flagship phone only came out earlier this year and is being sold for another £100 or so by most other retailers.

If you're more in the market for a much cheaper device, then Carphone also has the Nokia 3.1 marked down to just £119 . The budget handset came out this year and still contains a lot of the high end specs you would expect from phones today but with a much lower price tag.

All of the discounted SIM-free deals with Carphone Warehouse's Black Tag sale:

- Nokia 3.1 was £149, now £119 - saving of £30

- Huawei P Smart was £179, now £149 - saving of £30

- Nokia 6 was £199, now £179 - saving of £20

- Motorola G6 Plus was £249, now £219 - saving of £30

- Huawei P20 Lite was £279, now £229 - saving of £50

- Huawei P20 was £599, now £399 - saving of £200

- Huawei P20 Pro was £699, now £629 - saving of £70

Note: These deals are only available for one week, and the reductions end on Friday, November 16.

Black Friday 2018: what is Black Tag?

Black Tag is simply the name that Carphone Warehouse has given to its Black Friday period sales. The key thing to note here though is that Black Tag isn't just Black Friday, it started on November 9 and will give you a few weeks to get your hands on some festive deals.

