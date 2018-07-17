Save up to £145 on PC monitors for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day continues today, and there are fantastic deals on high-end PC monitors that'll make your games and movies look sublime.

There are some truly stunning screens heavily discounted today, including amazing ultra-wide, curved displays that immerse you in the action. These monitors are equipped with anti-flicker technology to make things easier on your eyes, and FreeSync to minimise screen tearing.

If you don't have acres of desk space to spare, you can also find great deals on smaller screens that pack all the same premium technology into a neater package. Whatever you're looking for, there's a great monitor deal here for you.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

LG 29in Ultrawide | was £248.18 now £199.99 at Amazon

The 29in LG 29WK500 makes movies and games look stunning with its 21:9 aspect ratio (which is also handy for work, if you're so inclined). It delivers rich blacks with superior detail thanks to LG's Black Stabilizer, and there's 19% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

LG 25in Ultrawide | was £152.22 now £124.99 at Amazon

The smaller sibling of the 29in monitor above, the LG 25UM58 makes gaming and watching movies a joy. It features a gaming mode, with settings optimised for different genres, including FPS and RTS. There's 18% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Samsung 32in monitor | was £419 now £336.99 at Amazon

The Samsung LC32H711QEUXEN has received a 20% discount for Amazon Prime Day – a serious discount for a seriously impressive gaming monitor. It's bezel-free on three sides, with a curved panel, FreeSync and WQHD resolution.View Deal