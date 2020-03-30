Save up to 50% now when you sign up for a Kaspersky antivirus deal

For very obvious reasons, people the world over are increasingly spending more time on their devices. The natural consequence is that this makes us more vulnerable to hackers and malware as cybercriminals and scammers try to take advantage of unsecured home connections.

There is one quick and swift way to protect your devices, and that's by downloading one of the best antivirus software programs out there from Kaspersky.

After our rigorous, in-depth security software testing, we rate Kaspersky antivirus within the top three of the the world's third best antivirus.

The best news? The provider has currently got up to a whopping 50% off on its three antivirus packages.

So whether you're looking for the most basic package, Kaspersky Anti-Virus which let's you protect three devices and is now only $29.99 a year or you're looking for the most comprehensive plan, Kaspersky Total Security that protects five devices and comes with a FREE VPN, this provider has got you sorted!

And if you're looking for the middle ground between these two plans, Kaspersky Internet Security for now just $39.99 for a whole year of protection, could be ideal for you.

Still unsure? Keep scrolling to read this Kaspersky deal in full. Remember, with this discount you could effectively be paying as little as $3/£2 a month for online security - that's excellent value for money.

Why we love Kaspersky

We could go on and on about why we rank Kaspersky so highly, but all reasons are of equal importance to the customer.

The provider has accurate and reliable protection, it's super simple and straightforward to use so you don't need to be a antivirus veteran, and it can recover files damaged by malware. Plus with this discount, Kaspersky's plans are excellent value for money, easily making it one of the best antivirus deals around.