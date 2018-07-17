Save up to 29% on gaming keyboards on Amazon Prime Day

If you've been looking out for a great deal on a gaming keyboard, we've got some brilliant options for you, with premium boards from Corsair all steeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

These boards all feature mechanical switches that feel delightfully responsive under your fingers, dedicated multimedia controls and customisable backlighting. Some boards even offer programmable keys for quick access to complex in-game macros, plus advanced lighting effects including animations.

They'll take your gaming to the next level, whatever your preferred genre, and they're a delight to type on, too.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

Corsair STRAFE | was £114.99 now £86.29 at Amazon

Prime Day is the perfect time to snap up a premium gaming keyboard, and there's 25% off this Corsair model right now. With Cherry MX Silent mechanical switches and dynamic multi-coloured backlighting, it's a joy to use.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum | was £169.98 now £123.74 at Amazon

Gaming keyboards don't come much better than this, and Amazon is offering a mighty 27% discount for Prime Day. The Corsair K95 Platinum features Cherry MX Speed switches, six programmable G-keys and 8MB profile storage.View Deal

Corsair K65 LUX | was £108.99 now £77.76 at Amazon

Get a huge 29% off this premium gaming keyboard from Corsair. It features Cherry MX RGB Red switches, a 10-keyless design gives you more room to manoeuvre your mouse, and support for advanced lighting and macro programming.View Deal