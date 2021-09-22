Save £600 with this unbeatable LG C1 OLED TV deal

Been eyeing up a great OLED TV deal? You'll want to pop over to Amazon where you'll find the biggest discount yet on the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV. It's been reduced to its lowest ever price, making it one of the best OLED TV deals you can buy right now.

The gorgeous high-end set that launched just this year usually retails at £1699.99, but Amazon has slashed a whopping £600 of the price to bring it down to an all-time low of £1099.99. In the past, we've very rarely seen 55-inch OLEDs drop close to the £1000 mark, with only last year's BX OLED slightly dipping under that in the Black Friday TV deals.

The closest other stores have come to this offer is £1299, so it really is a considerable discount and one of the cheapest OLED TVs currently available on a top of the line set.

55-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £1699.99 £1099.99 at Amazon

Save £600 – This £600 saving on LG's flagship 2021 OLED TV brings it down to the lowest price it's ever been. Stock is very limited, so if you've been waiting for a discount on this set then you'll want to snap it up quickly. It's hard to believe we'll see this beaten over Black Friday.

What makes this such an exciting TV deal, then? Well, when we reviewed the LG C1 OLED we named it one of the best TVs in 2021. It offers stunning picture quality with full HDR support, LG's excellent webOS and all the streaming apps you could ever need.

Where the C1 OLED will likely be of most interest is to those who have been fortunate enough to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, which means it can support 4k at 120Hz to give you the best experience when playing compatible games.

With OLED TV deals like this already out in the wild, it feels like Black Friday 2021 is starting even earlier. As November draws nearer, we'll be on hand to ensure you're the first to hear about all the TV deals throughout the yearly mega sale.