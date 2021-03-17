Save £40 on both iPhone 12 and 12 mini deals with this Currys code

Apple isn't exactly known for its SIM-free discounts, rarely offering a reduction to the costs of its iPhones. And yet, right now Currys is offering a hefty discount on both iPhone 12 deals and the smaller mini handset.

With both of these still pretty new iPhones, you can score a £40 saving by entering the code iPHONE40 at the checkout. This is the biggest SIM-free saving we've seen yet.

Go for the iPhone 12 mini deals and you'll pay just £659, pick the larger iPhone 12 and that price comes in at £759. We would be shocked to see a price any lower than this before the release of Apple's next collection of handsets.

These SIM-free iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12: at Currys | SIM-free | £799 £759 with code iPHONE40

For a lot of people, the iPhone 12 mini is just going to be too small, and that's where the iPhone 12 comes in! You're paying an extra £100 but with the £40 off, that doesn't feel so expensive right now. This is the cheapest SIM-free price we've seen for the handset so far without going refurbished.

Why iPhone 12 deals might be perfect for you

iPhone 12 mini

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.