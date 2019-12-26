Save £300 in this fantastic Samsung Frame TV deal

We're seeing some stunning price drops in these Samsung Frame TV deals in time for the Boxing Day sales. Regularly priced at £999, this television has seen a few discounts over the last week, but this £699 John Lewis deal offers a fantastic saving to top them all.

These are incredibly high quality QLED TVs in their own right, but they still shine even when you're not watching telly. That's because the special thing about these sleek televisions is a feature called Art Mode. This transforms your TV into a stunning art piece of your choosing when you're not flicking through the channels. That's brand new artwork selected to compliment any space with a range of colour palettes and the ability to swap the art on your walls instantly.

When the time does come to turn the telly on, you're getting an amazing QLED display with Apple TV and smart assistant integration.

These Samsung Frame TV deals have been kicking around a bit over the last few days, but this Boxing Day offering from John Lewis offers a fantastic price with a five year guarantee to match.

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED TV | £999 £699 at John Lewis

You can pick up this amazing Samsung Frame TV deal at John Lewis and save yourself £300 on the Art Mode television. With a snug wall fit and slimline design, the Frame will shine on any wall and offers a great QLED display to boot.

