Save £10 on a Nintendo Switch Lite in this early Amazon Prime Day deal

After a turbulent year for Nintendo Switch stock in the UK, it's getting easier to find one again right now. And if you don't mind having the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite model, you can pick one up for £10 off at Amazon UK right now – making it just £189.99. Not bad ahead of Prime Day, though it's not the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Nintendo Switch Lite plays all the same games as the main Nintendo Switch, but it's around £90-£100 cheaper. You can't plug it into your TV, which is the big difference, but the newer console exists because the Switch is so popular in handheld form – it's comfortable to take games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the go with you. You'll only miss out if you want to play multiplayer on the couch with your friends or family.

It's possible we'll see deeper discounts on the Switch Lite going into the holiday period – £179 is about as low as it tends to go, but considering how scarce the console has been this year, any discount is good as it stands.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for Nintendo Switch Lite deals where you are.

Here's the deal:

Nintendo Switch Amazon UK deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199.00 £189.99 at Amazon UK

Available in Coral, Gray and Turquoise, you can save £10 off the Nintendo Switch Lite for a limited time – not bad when it's been hard to find in stock for much of 2020.View Deal

We'll hopefully see more Switch Lite discounts as we head into Christmas – stock levels certainly seem better than they did in the Spring, when the UK lockdown sent sales into overdrive. Check out our best Nintendo Switch games list if you need suggestions on what to play.

If you're not in the UK, no worries. Check out a quick price comparison chart on the Nintendo Switch Lite below: