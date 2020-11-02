Save on Fire TV Sticks with early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday deals are dropping Fire Sticks down to some of their lowest prices yet this week, in both the US and UK. That's excellent news if your smart TV doesn't quite offer up the app selection you're looking for, or you're looking to give an old display a new lease of life in these early Black Friday deals.

If you're shopping in the US you'll find the brand new Fire Stick Lite for just $17.99 right now (down from $29.99). The entry-level device offers up all the usual HD apps and Alexa integrations, but doesn't control your TV or offer 4K resolution. It is, however, the first time we've seen a discount on this cheaper model, making this the cheapest it's ever been. It's the same story in the UK, with the cheapest ever price now available - £19.99 down from £29.99.

If you're rocking a UHD display, however, you'll also find the Fire Stick 4K available for $29.99 (was $49.99) this week. That's not exactly the best price we've seen so far - but it's only $5 off. That means it's worth grabbing now, but it's equally worth keeping an eye on if you're all about those discounts. In the UK, however, the £20 price cut we're seeing right now does bring the 4K model back down to its lowest price ever - at £29.99 down from £49.99.

It's worth noting that the standard HD Fire Stick is on sale for $27.99 / £24.99 right now - but with the 4K version being marginally more expensive our advice is to future proof with the all-in-one model.

We're rounding up all these Fire Stick deals just below, but you'll also find plenty more of the best Amazon Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar.

Amazon Black Friday Fire Stick deals in the US

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut at Amazon. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Black Friday Fire Stick deals in the UK

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is taking its first ever price cut right now - with £10 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model this week as well.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.

More Fire TV stick deals

