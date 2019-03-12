Save money on a new Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with these exclusive deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has been centre stage of the phone theatre for almost a month now and with its release came good news and bad news. The good news, we've already instilled it as our number one best smartphone in the world; the bad news, it's also one of the most expensive.

But before you sell off your car, kids or pets to get this new device, we have a solution to get it slightly cheaper - a TechRadar exclusive to make it that bit more affordable.

Pairing up with phone retailer Affordable Mobiles, you can knock an extra £30 off certain EE, 50GB data S10 Plus deals by using our code TR50. We've listed the best of these price cut deals down below so you can find the option that works best for you.

These cut price Galaxy S10 Plus deals in full:

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus| EE | £69 £39 upfront (with TR50 code) | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

Our favourite of these exclusive offers, this deal is the perfect combination of upfront and monthly costs, neither costing too much. Considering the S10 Plus is still one of the most expensive phones out right now, the £53 a month is a brilliant price to be at. It gets better when you use the TR50 code to knock the upfront down to just £39 from £69.

View Deal

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | EE | £189 £159 upfront (with TR50 code) | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

If you're aiming for monthly costs that are slightly more affordable we would recommend this deal. As long as you're willing to pay £159 upfront (after TR50 code) you'll only have to pay £43 a month for this top of the line device - that's some brilliant value, especially considering the data allowance.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £58pm | £20 cashback

While this deal doesn't have an exclusive code to knock the price back down it does have £20 cashback and is still a brilliant deal to go for. If you don't fancy paying anything upfront and would rather contain all of your payments to monthly bills, this could be the way to go. You still get the giant 50GB of data and the perks of being on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

View Deal

What makes the Galaxy S10 Plus so great?

Samsung's latest and greatest, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone charts. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these discount codes come into play.

