This deep discount on this Lenovo Smart Display finally makes it worth checking out

Smart displays made a splash this year with the first big products hitting the market, including the Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant. Today, you can pick up one of the larger 10-inch models for $159 – over 36% off the normal $249 price at Best Buy.

The smaller 8-inch model was a huge hit during Black Friday season, so it’s no surprise that they’re discounting the larger one now.

If you were looking for a voice assistant with a visual component, this is the best deal for one since Black Friday. Pick up Lenovo's 10-inch Smart Display for $90 off now.View Deal

The Lenovo display works just like a voice assistant-equipped smart speaker – ask questions, voice commands – but the screen opens up much more usage. Put it in your kitchen to display recipes or watch media while cooking and cleaning, in your bathroom or living room.

The Lenovo Smart Display has a 10-inch, 1,920 x 1,200 LCD screen and 5MP front-facing camera for video chat. It runs Google Assistant, which listens in with the device’s dual two-microphone arrays.