Save big on Windows laptops like Microsoft’s new Surface Pro this Black Friday

Are you hunting out the best deals on Windows laptops this Black Friday?

Well, we’ve picked out some highlights here which you’ll hopefully find useful, including bargains on high-end, mid-range and budget notebooks, as well as PC gaming laptops and a Windows Mixed Reality bundle as a bit of a wildcard.

Let’s start with a couple of highlights in the premium 2-in-1 laptop department:

37% off Microsoft Surface Pro with Type Cover

Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro has been tapped with the discount wand, with the entry-level model (Core m3-7Y30 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SDD, plus keyboard cover) having been reduced from £949.99 to £599.99, a saving of £350 on Amazon.View Deal

29% off Lenovo Yoga 910

Another premium 2-in-1, Lenovo’s Yoga 910 – the model with a Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD – has seen its price slashed from £1399.99 to £999.95 at John Lewis. This also comes with a handy three-year guarantee.View Deal

Want a mid-range notebook with a serious discount? Check out this pair of deals:

45% off Lenovo Yoga Book 10.1-inch

Lenovo’s Yoga Book is a 10.1-inch hybrid with an Intel Atom CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. And it’s had a huge price-cut applied by Amazon being knocked down to £299.99 (from £549.99).View Deal

31% off HP Pavilion x360

HP’s Pavilion x360 incorporates an Intel Core i3-7100U processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. And over at Currys, the price has been knocked down from £649.99 to £449, a saving of £201.View Deal

How about truly budget laptops? We won’t let you miss out on this front:

35% off Lenovo IdeaPad 110S

This Lenovo notebook is as cheap as the proverbial chips, with an Intel Celeron CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Okay, so 2GB of system RAM isn’t ideal, but it’ll be fine for basic duties like web surfing, and this PC will only set you back £129 at John Lewis (down from £199).View Deal

28% off HP Stream 14

If you’d rather have a wallet-friendly notebook with 4GB of RAM, then look no further than the HP Stream 14 which has an Intel Celeron processor, as well as 32GB of eMMC storage. You’ll find it knocked down from £249.99 to £179.99 at PC World.View Deal

We haven’t forgotten you gamers either, who should check out this couple of powerful portables:

20% off Razer Blade Stealth 4K

Razer’s slick and ultra-portable gaming laptop comes with a Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – not to mention a 3840 x 2160 resolution touchscreen. It’s been reduced from £1,549.99 to £1,249.99 over at Razer.View Deal

And finally, how about a laptop and Windows Mixed Reality headset bundle?

31% off Lenovo Legion Y520 + Lenovo Explorer

This bundle of the Legion Y520 gaming laptop (Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD) and the Lenovo Explorer headset has been reduced to £899.99 (from £1299.98) over at Currys PCWorld.View Deal

Don’t forget that the Dell XPS 13 – which we rate as the best laptop in the world right now – is now being offered at 15% off, and HP is doing some sterling discounts on convertibles, too.

And head here for a comprehensive roundup of all the best laptop and MacBook deals for Black Friday.