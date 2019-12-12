Save big with these amazing Microsoft Surface Pro deals

These Microsoft Surface Pro deals can save you hundreds of dollars in these early Christmas sales, with models across the range of specifications discounted to amazing prices. What's more, plenty of these deals offer the Signature Type Cover keyboard included in the price - a rarity when shopping for cheap Surface Pro 6 deals.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a lightweight two-in-one laptop with a multi-touch display and powerful quad-core processing under the hood. The 2018 model boasts an impressive 13-hour battery life and 770g - 784g slimline weight - perfect for on the go productivity with a gorgeous design to be proud of. It's a perfect coffee shop companion, and whether you're simply using the device for everyday browsing and work or more hardcore media editing, there are configurations and price points for all scenarios.

While the Pro 7 and Pro X are now widely available, with the Pro 7 even seeing its own discounts in the US and in the UK this week, these Surface Pro 6 deals save you far more cash on a machine that matches up to its younger siblings in design and performance. These Microsoft Surface Pro deals offer far more value for your money than the price tag on the latest model offers, leaving more room for you to pick up some excellent accessories while you're there.

Latest Microsoft Surface Pro deals US

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, i5 | keyboard | $1,029 $779 at Newegg

This is a great deal on a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with a keyboard included - at $159 individually, having that accessory bundled in with the tablet makes a big difference in this saving. You're getting a 128GB SSD which will be perfect for light work on the go as well as entertainment and document storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i5 | keyboard | $1,329.99 $869 at Newegg

This 256GB SSD version of the Surface Pro 6 offers you double the storage for less than $100 more than the models listed above, and includes a keyboard. If you're on the fence about how much space you'll need, we'd recommend going with this one as it's an excellent Surface Pro 6 deal with those specs. You always opt for the $799 version from Best Buy but there's no keyboard included.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i7 | $1,499 $999 at Best Buy

This version of the 256GB SSD Microsoft Surface Pro 6 deal includes an i7 processor, a step up from the i5 models previously listed. You're paying about $140 more for this speedier processor but if you're going to be running higher performance apps for media editing you might want to consider the spend.

Latest Microsoft Surface Pro 6 deals UK

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, i5 - silver | £879 £699 at Microsoft

At just £699 this is the cheapest you'll find a new Microsoft Surface Pro 6 deal running at these specs. 128GB will easily store your entertainment and documents, and 8GB of RAM will see you flying through multi-tasking windows. If you're looking for anything particularly heavy, however, you'll either have to use cloud storage for the rest of your files or take a look at the larger model below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i5 | £1,149 £799 at Currys

A step up in storage, this 256GB model is only £100 more than one of half its size this week. That's a fantastic price for an amount of storage that takes you past what's needed for everyday browsing and allows you to really rely on your new Surface Pro 6 for more heavy duty tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i7 | £1,429 £909 at Microsoft

Select the specifications above to see your saving from Microsoft. For around £100 over the model above, you can upgrade to the i7 processor, a remarkable step up in performance that will run more demanding apps faster than the previous versions. Plus, you can save £520 on this model at Microsoft this week.

