Samsung's newest wireless monitor combines the best TV and PC features for your home office

Samsung has unveiled its new Smart Monitor, aiming to provide everything home workers need for work, play and education, all in a single package.

The display also acts as a wireless monitor, using remote access to view content and access files from a PC or laptop, whether it’s located at home or in the office.

Samsung says the monitor is specifically designed to meet the needs of a world where more hours of work, learning and entertainment are taking place in the home, offering both mobile and PC connectivity.

For work and play

For individuals that are still getting used to working from home, as well as home learning, the Smart Monitor can operate Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC connection due to embedded Wi-Fi functionality. Additional connectivity is also provided by a USB Type-C port, multiple other USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2.

For all your entertainment needs, the monitor has access to Samsung’s Smart Hub, complete with its in-built app store. This means that streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO and YouTube can be displayed without a connection to any other device. The Adaptive Picture function will also optimize picture quality by automatically adjusting brightness and color.

Plus, when you really can’t find the remote, voice control is available via Samsung’s Bixby personal virtual assistant. The Smart Monitor is available now in the US, Canada and China, with launches scheduled for other markets at the end of November.

“Around the world, work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Samsung’s Visual Display Business.

“With this new normal, it is no surprise that most indicators show a rise in digital activities and many are rethinking their technology use at home. Our new Smart Monitor is a direct response to that demand. Consumers no longer have to choose between a screen for one or the other as this display brings it all together.”