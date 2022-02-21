Samsung's new Neo QLED range shows it's going all-in on 8K

Audio player loading…

Samsung has announced a release date for its 2022 line-up of 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs - at least for European territories. The brand has three 4K Neo QLED TVs coming, alongside three 8K Neo QLED TVs including the flagship QN900B, the follow-up from last year's excellent QN900A 8K TV.

Announced via the official Samsung Newsroom website, all six of Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TVs will launch on April 8, with pre-orders starting from March 16. You'll also be able to pre-register your interest in a pre-order from February 22, if you're dead set on purchasing one of Samsung's latest Neo-QLEDs for yourself.

Unfortunately, we only have a confirmed release date for the UK and European countries so far, with no US details set in stone as of yet. However, a European release does suggest that we'll have info on the US launch soon enough. We also don't have pricing info just yet, but we expect to see all prices for the new Neo QLEDs when pre-orders go live in March, if not via a separate announcement beforehand.

Now for the TVs themselves. Samsung's 2022 4K Neo QLED TV range consists of the QN95B, QN90B and QN85B. The QN95B and QN85B Neo QLED TVs will be available in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes. That goes for the QN90B, too, but that model will also feature smaller 43 and 50-inch sizes, too.

Samsung's 2022 8K Neo QLED TVs, the flagship QN900B, QN800B and QN700B models are all launching simultaneously, and the former two will be available in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes. The QN700B, meanwhile, will feature 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Onto a winner?

Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TVs are all seeing some pretty promising upgrades this year. 14-bit HDR mapping should add even more detail to particularly dark and bright areas of the image, and Sharp Adaptive Light control will be attempt to output the highest quality, most accurate picture possible on a moment-to-moment basis.

The new Neo QLEDs will also come equipped with multi-directional speakers, supported by Dolby Atmos surround sound for the first time. This means that the TV's speakers could output genuinely superb sound, a rarity in the smart TV space where typically one of the best soundbars or a speaker setup is required for truly stunning audio.

Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TVs look like they could be a huge win for gamers, too. The TVs will be updated with Samsung Gaming Hub later in the year, a dedicated interface that makes cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia available to play directly from the TV with no external devices needed.

Paired with low input lag (which Samsung 4K TVs have traditionally been fantastic at) and support for 144Hz refresh rate on some models, and Samsung's 2022 line-up of Neo QLED TVs could be the brand's most impressive roster yet.