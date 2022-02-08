Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 has been slashed to its cheapest ever price

If you're looking for one of the best tablet deals today, then you'll want to pop over to Amazon, where the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is down to its lowest price ever. The budget-friendly device is now just £189 (was £219) - that's the cheapest it's been since release back in December of last year.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is designed as an affordable entry-level tablet for everyday use. It sports a wide 10.5-inch screen that can display media in full HD, while the Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure good performance. This model also comes with 32GB of in-built storage - with the option to expand that with a microSD card - and a healthy battery life of up to 13 hours.

Altogether, that's excellent value for a tablet priced at under £200. For someone who needs a device for light use, web browsing, media streaming, and a little gaming, you won't find a better tablet deal today. Especially when compared to the more expensive Galaxy Tab S and Apple iPad, which cost around twice as much for the basic models – if you can find them in stock.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: £219 £189 at Amazon

Save £30 – This is the lowest price since the budget Galaxy Tab A8 launch. It's one of the best budget laptops you can buy today, with a wide 10.5-inch screen, 32GB of storage, and 13 hours of battery life. The Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure good performance for everyday tasks. All colors are also reduced so you can choose between Grey, Pink, and Silver.

Think you'll want a tablet with more power behind it? Do check out our guide to all the best iPad deals and best Samsung Galaxy Tab S deals available today. We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 to launch very soon, as well, and we'll be here to bring you the best prices once pre-orders get underway.