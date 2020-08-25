Samsung to offer discount on Microsoft 365 subscription

Samsung has collaborated with Microsoft India to bring offers to the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note20 here in India .

This tie-up is an extension to the offers that were announced earlier this month. The new offers with Microsoft include access to Microsoft 365 at a special price. With Microsoft 365, Galaxy Note 20 users get up to 6TB (1TB per user for 6 users) One Drive cloud space with Personal Vault which gives additional layer security.

Further, you also get access for applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook. It can be used both on your smartphone or laptop. With Microsoft’s Your Phone App, you can access Android apps from your Galaxy Note 20, directly on your computer.

The Microsoft 365 Family is priced at Rs 5,299. If you are a Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G users, you can get it for a discounted price. You will be getting a 22.6% discount, which brings down the subscription price to Rs 4,102.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Here’s how you can redeem the offer:

Firstly, you have to log on to the Samsung Shop from Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra. Next, click on the ‘For You’ section and enter the IMEI number to check for eligibility. Enter the OTP and complete the payment and purchase the Microsoft 365 Family subscription at a special price. Next up, you’ll get the Microsoft 365 key through email and then you can set up Microsoft 365 account.

If you own a Windows laptop, you can set up and link it to your Note device and get access to your smartphone screen, notifications, calls, text directly from your Windows 10 computer with Links to Windows. You can also Mirror your smartphone’s screen and access apps too.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs Rs 77,999 and the Note 20 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 1,04,999 in India. The devices go on sale from August 28 in India.

“At Samsung, we work towards making the lives of our consumers more meaningful. The flagship Galaxy Note20 series is about maximizing productivity. The new wireless Samsung DeX and our close collaboration with Microsoft, lets you stay connected across work devices. Consumers will get access to premium Microsoft features and applications to integrate work between their smartphone and personal computer, giving them the power to work and play,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.