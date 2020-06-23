Samsung S20 Plus deals: score 100GB of data at an extremely low £47 a month

Samsung's most recent devices are by no means affordable. In fact, Samsung S20 deals and its two larger brothers often rank in the highest costs for smartphones these days...but a collection of offers from Three helps ease these prices.

Offering up an impressive 100GB of data on the S20, S20 Plus, and Ultra, Three has managed to undercut the market for costs. While the S20 is the cheapest at £45 a month, the most tempting offer here is the S20 Plus at £47 a month.

That puts this Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal at the same price point as the cheaper S20 and the lowest price we've seen since the device launched. And while there is also the option to upgrade to the S20 Ultra, that will cost you an increased £65 a month.

You can find out more about this S20 Plus bargain below:

Compare all of the best mobile phone deals

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal in full:

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

The S20 Plus is the middle tier in Samsung's trio of phones, landing you the same powerful triple camera set-up as the regular S20 but with the addition of a depth vision lens that allows the creation of 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.

Really, the S20 Plus is the best of both worlds, blending the more affordable price points of the S20 and the high-end specs of the Ultra into one neat package.