Samsung S10 and iPhone XR too pricey? Save big on your phone deal with these cheaper flagships

Penny savers and frugal believers of the world, gather around as we are going to let you into a little secret - flagship phones don't have to cost the world. While the high-end iPhone and Samsung handsets have officially burst through the £1,000 SIM-free mark, some of the best handsets in the world are still holding onto their affordable price-tags.
When it comes to your new mobile phone deal, we're firm advocates that you don't necessarily have to pay a lot to get it. The likes of a OnePlus 6T deal or even the year-old Huawei P20 Pro deals are great ways to get a flagship for less. And the even better news, a lot of these handests feature in our list of the best smartphones out right now, so you're not sacrificing on quality either.
We've listed our picks of the best deals on our favourite affordable phones below so you can find the one for you. Or if you just want the best of the best, check out our iPhone deals or Samsung phone deals pages for the top handsets out right now.
The best deals on these affordable flagship devices
iPhone 8 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £125 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 per month
There's no getting around the fact that Apple can be pretty expensive, but its phones are just so good. Luckily, the iPhone 8 is now old enough for prices to drop and yet this is still very much a high-end phone. If you're willing to put a bit more upfront you
can get this iPhone 8 deal for just £26 a month, that's a brilliant price to pay and there's an extra tenner off if you use the code 10OFF at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £749
Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month
Now that the Galaxy S10 series has been released, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has shot down in price. Coming in at £23 per month and £65 upfront, this is both one of the cheapest phones in this list and one of the most popular. But if you want to go even cheaper, Galaxy S8 deals drops the price even further than this and doesn't face you with much of a downgrade. Total cost over 24 months is £617
Huawei P20 Pro at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone| £25 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 per month
When the Huawei P20 Pro first came out it quickly became one of our favourite devices. Now, a whole year on from its launch and this device still sits as our fifth favourite phone in the world. What's even better than that is the price. For barely anything upfront and just £26 a month you can grab this 5GB of data Huawei P20 Pro deal, it doesn't get much better than that. Total cost over 24 months is £649
OnePlus 6T at e2save | EE | £125 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28 per month
Labelled as one of the best budget phones out there, the OnePlus 6T is one of the most affordable phablets on the market. Coming in at £28 a month and a slightly steeper £115 upfront, this OnePlus 6T deal gets you 9GB of data and all of the benefits of being on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £787
Honor 10 at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23 per month
Easily the least recognisable phone in this list, the Honor 10 is a bit of a underdog here. Considering its incredibly cheap price, this phone performs way above what we expected. An impressive camera, a nice display and a premium design - all for just £23 a month. Or if you want to go even newer, a Honor View 20 deal is also relatively affordable and one of the newest phones to come out. Total cost over 24 months is £552
