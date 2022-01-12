Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price leak shows Ultra could be pricier than the iPad Pro

Audio player loading…

Samsung's Galaxy Tab slates tend to be some of the best Android tablets on the market, but that quality doesn't come cheap, and a new price leak for the Galaxy Tab S8 family shows just how wallet-bustlingly expensive the new models could be.

This comes from a website called Appuals, which doesn't have much of a track record for tech leaks, so take it with a healthy dose of cynicism. It's also not clear where the website got this information.

According to the site, the base Galaxy Tab S8 will start between €680 and €700 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi-only connectivity - that's a price that converts to about $780, £580 and AU$1,090, though Samsung's prices generally aren't exact conversions between regions.

There are three other versions of the tablet listed - one is also Wi-Fi connected but with 256GB of storage, and there's also apparently a 5G version of each configuration. We'll put all of the prices of these below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaked prices Connectivity RAM / Storage Leaked Euro price USD conversion GBP conversion AUD conversion Wi-Fi 8GB/128GB €680-€700 $780 £580 $1,090 Wi-Fi 8GB/256GB €730-€750 $840 £620 $1,170 5G 8GB/128GB €830-€850 $950 £700 $1,330 5G 8GB/256GB €880-€900 $1,010 £740 $1,400

So those prices go quite high if you're looking for the top-spec version - and this is just for the lowest-end member of the line. Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

Just remember for now, that we don't know the full details of how the tablets are differentiated, though size is the main factor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus leaked prices Connectivity RAM / Storage Leaked Euro price USD conversion GBP conversion AUD conversion Wi-Fi 8GB/128GB €880-€900 $1,010 £740 $1,400 Wi-Fi 8GB/256GB €930-€950 $1,070 £780 $1,480 5G 8GB/128GB €1,040-€1,060 $1,190 £880 $1,660 5G 8GB/256GB €1,090-€1,110 $1,250 £920 $1,740

For the real eye-watering prices, though, we have to move over to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra which, if rumors are correct, will have a giant 14-inch screen.

That'd make it bigger than the top-size iPad Pro, which has a screen 12.9 inches across, and these prices suggest it'll be pricier too in some regions - as you can see in our iPad Pro review, prices begin at $1,099 / £999 / $1,649, so in the US the Galaxy Tab is cheaper. We'll have to see exact conversions at launch to know for sure though.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaked prices Connectivity RAM / Storage Leaked Euro price USD conversion GBP conversion AUD conversion Wi-Fi 8GB/128GB €1,040-€1,060 $1,190 £880 $1,660 5G 12GB/512GB €1,200-€1,220 $1,380 £1,010 $1,910

There seem to be fewer versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, with only the lower-spec Wi-Fi only version and the super high-spec 5G alternative, which is curious as the top-size iPad Pro has ten different configurations of storage space and connectivity.

This version is only for the super-professionals who need lots of power, a huge screen and plentiful space, though Samsung will need to convince people that a full-blooded 2-in-1 laptop isn't for them instead, as those can be cheaper.

We'll have to wait until the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 family launches to know the prices for sure though. We thought they'd come alongside the Galaxy S22 family in early February, but that's not a sure thing.